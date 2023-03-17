Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.88. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 610,392 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.77.

Marathon Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$352.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.46.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

