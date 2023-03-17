Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.85. 1,469,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $76.06 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

