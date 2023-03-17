Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Update

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GATE opened at $10.38 on Friday. Marblegate Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 559,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

