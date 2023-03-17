Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker Sells 4,974 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

