Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 126,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.