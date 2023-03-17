Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marine Products Trading Down 2.9 %

MPX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 18,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,423. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

About Marine Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.