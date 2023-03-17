Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
MPX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 18,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,423. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
