Marotta Asset Management Makes New $893,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,419 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.02.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $512.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

