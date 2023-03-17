Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 698 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $185.79. The stock had a trading volume of 316,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

