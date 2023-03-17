Mask Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.47 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00016631 BTC on popular exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $325.93 million and $179.47 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

