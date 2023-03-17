Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,158. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Mattel by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 550,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

