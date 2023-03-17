McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.80.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $266.19. 2,180,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

