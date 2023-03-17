McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $75.28. 161,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,485. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.