McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 303 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.15 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

