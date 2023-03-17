McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $8.77 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 324,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.