McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.58. The company had a trading volume of 313,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,921. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

