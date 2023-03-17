McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,608,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, reaching $201.25. 105,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

