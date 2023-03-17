McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 9,276 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

XBI stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,207. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

