McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 82,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 948.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 573,035 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 10,289.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 102,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

SOXL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,248,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,619,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.