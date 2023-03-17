Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

