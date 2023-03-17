Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.82.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
