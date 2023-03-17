Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175,202 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

