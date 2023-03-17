Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $78.44. 2,201,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

