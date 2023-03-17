MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Lowered by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $32.02 on Friday, reaching $1,182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,632. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,136.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $973.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

