Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

MRK stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.15. 3,840,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

