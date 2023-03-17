Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.61. 263,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,157. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

