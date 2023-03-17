Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0050

Metahero (HERO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.72 million and $823,455.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.69 or 0.01328450 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010976 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.01596581 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

