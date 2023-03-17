MetaMUI (MMUI) Reaches One Day Volume of $109,035.50

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $82.03 million and approximately $109,035.50 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

