Metawar Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Metawar token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $104.57 million and approximately $55.42 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00060598 USD and is up 16.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

