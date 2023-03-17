Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 153,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.62. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

