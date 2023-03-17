Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE MEI opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
