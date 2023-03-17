Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE MEI opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

About Methode Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.