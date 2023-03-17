MetisDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.07 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $137.08 million and $6.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $30.80 or 0.00115379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00032070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001978 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00205494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,701.53 or 1.00018723 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.10065031 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,341,573.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.