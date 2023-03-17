MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $30.59 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $136.13 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $30.59 or 0.00114723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00031338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00203374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,609.96 or 0.99806944 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.10065031 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,341,573.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.