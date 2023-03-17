MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MGPI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,738 over the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 29.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

