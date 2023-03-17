Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.05.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,189,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,648,221. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.45.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

