Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.05.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.80 on Friday, hitting $282.00. 17,558,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,968,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

