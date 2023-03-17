Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $504.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,822 shares of company stock worth $69,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

