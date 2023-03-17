MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $379.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

