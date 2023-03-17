MiL.k (MLK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $74.04 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.00366422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.10 or 0.26632852 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,906,319 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

