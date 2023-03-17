Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

