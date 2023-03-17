Mina Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $767.91 million and $90.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00365313 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,325.30 or 0.26552248 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,013,308,733 coins and its circulating supply is 869,217,174 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,013,104,252.8400393 with 868,855,439.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.82180582 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $59,731,176.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.