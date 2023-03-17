MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 121 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $391.11 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.40 and a 200-day moving average of $402.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

