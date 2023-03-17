MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,083 USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of USAC stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,105.26%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.