MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.