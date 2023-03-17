MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

