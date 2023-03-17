MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver Company Profile

Shares of MAG opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

