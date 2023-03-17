MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

