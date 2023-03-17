Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.77

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 163298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.