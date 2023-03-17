Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.77

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 163298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Mitsubishi Estate Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

