MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MIXT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 1,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,296. The company has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $56,966.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,953.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 803,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $241,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,820,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 172,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $56,966.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,502,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,953.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,368,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,464. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

