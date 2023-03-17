Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Modiv Trading Up 1.6 %
MDV opened at $11.18 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
