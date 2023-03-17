Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Modiv Trading Up 1.6 %

MDV opened at $11.18 on Friday. Modiv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDV. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

