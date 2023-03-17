Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after acquiring an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 354,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 666,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,834. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.46. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

