Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TAP opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

